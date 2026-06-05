Enter to win a FREE 4 pack of tickets to The Jumbo Shrimp Sunday Family Funday!

Jumbo Shrimp

This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp salute our heroes during Military Appreciation Day. Active-duty military, veterans, and their families can receive complimentary tickets while supplies last. Join us as we honor those who serve. Learn more down below or on the WOKV app!

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Game Highlight (6):Princess Day

Join us for another magical day at VyStar ballpark with our annual princess day!

Game Highlight: Military Appreciation Day

Join the Jumbo Shrimp and True Vet Solutions for Military Appreciation Night as we are providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Game Highlight: Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday

Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus each Sunday will feature complimentary, PRE-GAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Game Highlight: Kids Round the Bases

Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida | Presented By Goodwill Industries of North Florida

Game Highlight: Margaritaville Jersey Auction

Game Highlight: Princess Tea Party Picnic Package

For $45 per ticket, your little princess (and their companions!) will be treated to a delightful tea party experience right at the ballpark, perfectly complementing a fun-filled day game. Imagine the joy as they step into a world of enchantment, surrounded by fellow princess fans. This exclusive offer includes a charming menu fit for royalty, will take place from 1pm - 2:30 pm in Skydeck 4 featuring: Delectable Finger Sandwiches: A delightful assortment including classic PB&J, savory Egg Salad, and refreshing Cucumber & Cream Cheese. Fresh & Wholesome Bites: Enjoy a selection of crisp fresh fruit and a vibrant garden salad. Snack Time Fun: A side of classic chips to complete your meal. Enchanted Desserts: The highlight of the party! Indulge in exquisite princess-themed pastries and desserts Quench your thirst with our royal beverage selection, including refreshing lemonade and classic iced sweet tea, ensuring everyone stays hydrated while they revel in the festivities. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to combine the excitement of a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp day game with the magic of a Princess Tea Party. **There will be visits from four princesses throughout the picnic**

Tickets to the Jumbo Shrimp available at MLB.Tickets.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 06/05/26 – 06/11/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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