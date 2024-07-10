Foxx Food Talk - July 11th, 2024

Toni chats with Rachel Travisano from YELP Jacksonville about all things Hot & New in Northeast Florida!
This week we talk Lukumades, Eggboy, The Springfield Sunset Market and Cookiebird Ice Cream Bar!
Follow YELP Jacksonville on Instagram!
