Get Your Boots on and Let’s Roll, Win Tickets to Luke Bryan’s Show Now on WOKV!

Luke Bryan

Get ready to turn up the excitement with WOKV’s sensational giveaway! We’re thrilled to offer you the chance to witness country music superstar Luke Bryan, ignite the stage at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 13th, 2024. This is your opportunity to experience the electrifying energy and heart- pounding beats of Luke Bryan’s unforgettable live performance! Do not let this moment slip away - register below for your shot at winning these tickets and perpare tp embark on a thrilling journey into the heart of country music magic. Seize the chance to create memories that will last a lifetime, with us at WOKV!

Register here, right now.

Want to purchase tickets now? Get them at TicketMaster.com

Get ready for the show with these hits.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [02/15/24 – 06/13/24]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter, visit the website and register to win (www.WOKV.com). Odds may vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

