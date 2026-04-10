National Grilled Cheese Day - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville and St. Augustine are the perfect places to celebrate one of the best comfort food holidays out there — National Grilled Cheese Day. Whether you’re all about a classic sandwich or looking for something a little more creative, local spots are taking this nostalgic favorite and turning it into a full-on foodie experience. Think melty cheese on artisanal bread, loaded with everything from specialty meats to bold, unexpected flavors that go way beyond what you’d make at home.

In this guide, we highlight a few must-try spots, including The Cavern in Jacksonville, known for its fun, over-the-top creations like grilled cheese fries and even a grilled cheese hot dog. Over in St. Augustine, The Grilled Cheese Gallery brings gourmet flavor with options like their loaded steak melt, while Sarbez offers a build-your-own experience with plenty of vegan and gluten-free choices. If you’re looking for a reason to get out and try something new this weekend, this is it — because grilled cheese just hits different when someone else makes it this good.