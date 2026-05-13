A new French market, coffee shop & wing spot coming to Jax - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville’s food scene keeps growing, and a few new spots are already making a name for themselves around town. Whether you’re looking for a cozy wine bar, a new coffee shop to work from, or a casual comfort food spot, these recent openings are bringing fresh energy and flavor to the city. From Atlantic Beach to Riverside and Bay Meadows, there’s something new to add to your must-try list.

In this roundup, we highlight Les Petits Atelier, a charming French-inspired market and wine bar in Atlantic Beach serving small plates and classic dishes in a relaxed setting, Cafesito in Riverside with its modern coffee shop vibe and specialty espresso drinks, and Fly Chicken, the latest go-to for wings, tenders, and loaded fries near Bay Meadows. Each spot brings a completely different experience, but they all have one thing in common — they’re giving Jacksonville food lovers even more reasons to get out and explore the local scene.