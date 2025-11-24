Operation Santa Jax

Campione Law Presents - Operation Santa Jax:

The holiday season is all about giving and this year, Campione Law is teaming up with us to make the season a little brighter for local jacksonville families. Operation Santa Jax, a heartfelt initiative inviting you to nominate someone who could truly use a little extra holiday cheer this season.

It could be a friend, neighbor, coworker, teacher, or family member, this is your chance to help bring joy to their holiday season. Simply share their story, and tell us why they deserve to be recognized.

When submitting your nomination, you can also suggest a holiday gift that you believe would make their season brighter. From toys for kids to heartfelt items for adults, Campione Law will be building a special “Santa’s List” and doing their best to fulfill those wishes at their annual toy drive.

How It Works

Nominate someone in the Jacksonville community who could use a little holiday lift. Share why they’re deserving and suggest a gift that would mean the world to them. Campione Law will review nominations and select recipients ahead of their local holiday toy distribution.

The holidays can be difficult for many families, but together we can make a meaningful difference. Operation Santa Jax is an opportunity for our community to rally around those who need support, encouragement, and a little extra magic this season.

©2025 Cox Media Group