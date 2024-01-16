Register for Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard!





Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard are making a triumphant return to Jacksonville, and we’ve got your chance to snag tickets! Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard will be preforming live at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on July 26th and 104.5 WOKV Jacksonville’s News & Talk has your chance at tickets to the show! Use the entry form below and register to win now!

Register below for a chance to win tickets to the show you don’t want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now, score them at TicketMaster.com

Get ready for the show with these hits!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [01/16/24 – 07/25/24]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter, visit the website and register to win (www.WOKV.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2024 Cox Media Group