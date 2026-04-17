Spring Outdoor Dining - Foxx Food Talk

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Spring in Jacksonville means one thing — it’s finally patio season. With the weather just right, now’s the time to take advantage of some of the best outdoor dining spots around the city. Whether you’re looking for ocean views, rooftop vibes, or a laid-back spot by the water, there are a few local favorites that really shine this time of year and make dining out feel like an experience, not just a meal.

In this roundup, we highlight Sizemore’s Coastal Kitchen in Jacksonville Beach for its beachfront patio and fresh seafood favorites like crab cakes and fish tacos, River & Post in Riverside for rooftop dining with incredible river views, and Dockside, a longtime go-to for casual waterfront meals and fresh catches. Each spot brings its own vibe, but they all have one thing in common — they’re perfect for soaking up the spring weather while enjoying some of the best food Jacksonville has to offer.