Operation Jax Santa

Operation Jax Santa is here, thanks to Campione Law!

This holiday season, we want to help families right here in our community who could use a little extra joy.

If you or someone you know is struggling to put gifts under the tree this year, nominate a family now (below).

Let’s make sure every child in Jacksonville wakes up to a Merry Christmas.

How It Works

Nominate someone in the Jacksonville community who could use a little holiday lift. Share why they’re deserving and suggest a gift that would mean the world to them. Campione Law will review nominations and select recipients ahead of their local holiday toy distribution.

Operation Jax Santa will also be taking walkups! Plan to join us on 12.23 at 8am at the Campione Law office on 501 West Bay street.

The holidays can be difficult for many families, but together we can make a meaningful difference. Operation Jax Santa is an opportunity for our community to rally around those who need support, encouragement, and a little extra magic this season.

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