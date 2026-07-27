Win Bad Co. Legacy tickets at the Florida Theatre! 🎸🔥

Bad Co Legacy

We want to send you to see Bad Co. Legacy live at the Florida Theatre on August 21, 2026! 🎶

Enter daily for your chance to win tickets and enjoy a night of classic rock featuring former Bad Company members performing all your favorite hits.

Don’t miss your chance to experience songs like “Can’t Get Enough,” “Shooting Star,” and more!

Sign up down below or on the free 104.5 WOKV app for your chance to win!

Secure tickets now at floridatheatre.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 07/27/26 – 08/16/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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