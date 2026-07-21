Win Jake Owen tickets with 104.5 WOKV! 🤠🎤

Jake Owen

104.5 WOKV is giving you the chance to celebrate Veterans Day with country superstar Jake Owen at the Jacksonville Fair on November 11th, 2026!

Enter daily for your chance to win tickets and enjoy a night filled with feel good country hits, incredible energy, and a live performance you won’t want to miss.

Get ready to sing along and celebrate with Jake Owen at the Jacksonville Fair!

Enter here!

Purchase tickets at jacksonvillefair.com!

Get ready for hit like these.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 07/21/26 – 11/01/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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