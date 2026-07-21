Win Monster Jam tickets at VyStar Arena! 🚗💥

monster jam

It’s BACK! Monster Jam is taking over the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on September 5th and 6th, 2026 and you could be there for all the high-flying, car-crushing action!

Enter daily for your chance to win tickets and one lucky winner will score a VIP upgrade for an even more epic experience.

Feel the roar of 12,000-pound monster trucks as they race, freestyle, and pull off gravity-defying stunts in competitions like Racing, Skills, and Freestyle. It’s nonstop adrenaline, massive air, and family-friendly fun you don’t want to miss.

Sign up down below or on the 104.5 WOKV app for your chance to win!

Get ready for an amazing show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 07/21/26 – 08/30/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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