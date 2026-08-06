Win your way into Blues, Brews, Bourbon & BBQ!

Blues, Bourbon, Brews, & BBQ

We want you on their guest list at Blues, Brews, Bourbon & BBQ! Enjoy Jacksonville’s best barbecue, unlimited craft beer and bourbon samples, and live blues music all night long. 🎶🍻

Enter daily for your chance to win tickets to this event happening September 10th, 2026 at Bowing Oaks. From smoked brisket to wings and everything in between, it’s a full day of food, drinks, and great vibes, all supporting the nonprofit Florida Theatre. Don’t miss your chance to be there!

Sign up down below or on the free 104.5 WOKV app for your chance to win!

Purchase tickets now at floridatheatre.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 08/06/26 – 09/06/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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