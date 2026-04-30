Yelp's Asian Street Food Fest - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville’s food scene is showing out again, and this time it’s all happening in one place. The Yelp Asian Street Food Fest is coming to the Main Library Downtown on May 13, and it’s shaping up to be a must-visit event for anyone who loves trying new flavors. From Japanese street eats to French-Asian pastries and bold South Indian dishes, this festival is all about sampling some of the best bites the city has to offer — all while supporting local vendors and the Jacksonville Library Foundation.

In the video below, we highlight a few spots you’ll want to check out, including Izakaya Co. with its crab fried rice and skewers, Crouffin and Tea serving up fresh pastries and matcha drinks, and Kalapasi, where you can build your own bowl with vibrant, flavorful ingredients. It’s free to attend, so all you need to do is show up hungry and ready to explore.