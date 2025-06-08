5-year-old drowns in ocean near Fernandina Beach’s Seaside Park

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A child drowned in the ocean in Fernandina Beach on Saturday, according to the fire department.

Lifeguards just north of Seaside Park were flagged down by beachgoers just before noon about a 5-year-old child in distress, said an official news release.

The child was pulled from the water by bystanders before lifeguards arrived to perform CPR, and still had a pulse when the fire department arrived.

Despite rescue and medical efforts, the child reportedly went into cardiac arrest again at the hospital and died.

The drowning happened in approximately 2-3 feet of water, according to the fire chief, and there were no rip currents noted in the area.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family during this tragic time, and we are grateful for the quick actions of the bystanders, and for the rapid response and professionalism of our Ocean Rescue and Fire Department personnel,” said the news release.

