6-drawer dresser sold online recalled for tipping risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of over 150 SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers that may pose tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, potentially falling on and causing serious injury or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Image courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Dressers were sold in black with a metal frame, wooden top, and six collapsible fabric drawers. Dressers measure 47.2 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 33.3 inches tall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they have not been anchored into the wall and place them in an area away from children. Write “recalled” in permanent marker on the top and all sides of the dresser, then contact SOOWERY for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers for a full refund.

Image courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Dressers were sold on Amazon form December 2025 through January 2026 for about $130. No injuries have been reported at this time.

