Alkaloid supplement possibly contains higher dose than advertised

Shaman Botanicals, LLC out of North Kansas City, Missouri is recalling one lot of Alkaloids Chewable Tablets—White Vein at the consumer level after testing showed it contains more than the advertised 7.5 mg per tablet of 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH).

The product is packaged in a 2-count bag with UPC Code 810057763724, in a 20-count bag with UPC Code 810057763830 and in a 30-count bottle with UPC Code 810057763779. The affected Alkaloids Chewable Tablets—White Vein lot has the following lot number: Lot B# AAW.501.3 (all expiration dates). The product can be identified by the lot number on the package and/or the bottom of the bottle. The Alkaloids Chewable Tablets—White Vein product was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retailers, and consumers via online sales.

Alkaloid Supplement Recall Courtesy of the FDA

Photo courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration

At this time there are no reports of adverse effects related to the recalled product. Anyone who has the tablets should stop using the product immediately and return it to Shaman Botanicals.

Anyone who believes they are experiencing adverse effects from taking too much 7-OH should consult their health care provider.

