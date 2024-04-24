Backers of Amendment 3 pitch recreational marijuana for military veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Military veterans for marijuana.

That’s the new pitch from the backers of Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida if voters give it the green light this November.

According to Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee that sponsored the amendment, more than 600 veterans throughout Florida have signed onto the ‘Vets Vote Yes On 3′ coalition.

Their goal is to get Florida’s 1.6 million veterans to back the measure this November.

More than 350,000 veterans call Northeast Florida home.

Feena Bonoan is one of them.

She served in the US Navy for a decade.

Now in retirement, she’s found solace in medical marijuana after developing an ovarian condition during her time in service.

“There would be days where even when I was in school after I’d completed my tours and got out of the military and I was on my GI Bill where I couldn’t go to class because of the pain,” said Bonoan.

She also saw the benefits marijuana could have for veterans suffering from conditions ranging from PTSD to chronic pain while working with the Hawaiian Veterans Cannabis Alliance.

“We had one veteran that before medical marijuana he was on probably 20 different medications, including opioids. And the VA, at that time, they were really open about giving you your pain meds. And he doesn’t need them anymore,” said Bonoan.

Bonoan said she’s excited about the effort to get veterans involved in the recreational marijuana campaign and says she’ll be doing her part to lobby local veterans here in Northeast Florida.

But there’s at least one Florida veteran, Governor Ron DeSantis, who argues the amendment stinks.

“It will change the quality of life in our communities. You will smell it when you’re walking down a lot of these streets, particularity in our urban areas,” said DeSantis in a press conference last week.

But Bonoan argued easier access, especially for veterans, will improve the quality of life for those who currently can’t afford the products through the medical system that exists today.

“I do see this as a path to prosperity,” said Bonoan.

