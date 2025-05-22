News

Best private high schools in the Orlando metro area

By Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Pathways Private School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 190 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#24. Mount Dora Christian Academy

- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- Enrollment: 873 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#23. Bishop Moore Catholic High School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 1,553 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#22. Forest Lake Academy

- Location: Apopka, FL
- Enrollment: 422 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. Socrates Preparatory School

- Location: Casselberry, FL
- Enrollment: 83 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. Heritage Preparatory School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 311 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#19. The Master's Academy

- Location: Oviedo, FL
- Enrollment: 1,170 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#18. Orlando Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 682 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#17. Leaders Preparatory School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 169 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#16. Central Florida Preparatory School

- Location: Apopka, FL
- Enrollment: 432 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#15. Orangewood Christian School

- Location: Maitland, FL
- Enrollment: 1,052 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#14. International Community School

- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Enrollment: 372 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table.

#13. Pine Castle Christian Academy

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 401 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. Grace Christian Academy

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 41 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Crenshaw Academy

- Location: Gotha, FL
- Enrollment: 110 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#10. One School of the Arts & Sciences

- Location: Longwood, FL
- Enrollment: 551 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. The Geneva School

- Location: Casselberry, FL
- Enrollment: 669 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Faith Christian Academy

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 741 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Foundation Academy

- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- Enrollment: 1,256 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. The First Academy

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 1,500 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Trinity Preparatory School of Florida

- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Enrollment: 885 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Lake Mary Preparatory School

- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- Enrollment: 531 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Lake Highland Preparatory School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 2,066 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard.

#2. Montverde Academy

- Location: Montverde, FL
- Enrollment: 1,380 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Windermere Preparatory School

- Location: Windermere, FL
- Enrollment: 1,600 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

