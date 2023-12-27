Local

Final Confederate monument in Jax coming down in Springfield Park

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After years of debate, the Confederate monument in Springfield Park is coming down.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Charles B. Garrison, the chair for the City of Jacksonville’s Planning Commission, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Mayor Donna Deegan ordered the removal of the monument to “[honor] our present and [build] a future where every member of our community feels seen and respected.”

Crews started working on the monument at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax reached out to both the City of Jacksonville and the Mayor’s Office for a statement on the matter.

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger has been in Springfield Park since 3 a.m. and is working to learn more.

Read: Records show Ocala mall shooter was previously arrested 18 times before deadly Saturday shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!