Ga. Gov: 11 dead in Hurricane Helene, some remain trapped in homes

Tropical Weather A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on the home after Hurricane Helene moved through the area, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

Atlanta, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said 11 people were killed in the state during Hurricane Helene. One of those killed was a first responder, he said during a news conference Friday morning.

Kemp said state emergency officials were still getting calls from people trapped in their homes by fallen trees. Most of those calls were coming from Valdosta where 115 homes were severely damaged, he said.

At noon, about 1 million customers remained without power in Georgia and 52 roads, including two interstates, remained closed, Kemp said.

Videos shows damage in Georgia after Helene Video shows damage at hotel in Waycross, Georgia Friday morning in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Many remain without power there.

