House suffers damage after overnight fire in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue battled a house fire overnight on Ivyhedge Avenue in the Stonehurst Plantation division.

Action News Jax was alerted to the fire by a viewer and has a crew on the scene. The fire is out at the home, but it appears to have suffered quite a bit of damage.

Action News Jax has reached out to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue to learn more about what led up to the fire, but we are still waiting to hear back.

