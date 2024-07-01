JSO: Man shot in front of home during drive-by shooting in Mixon Town, suspects unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in a home during a drive-by shooting on Lewis Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the area and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition and is currently stable.

Detectives believe that the victim was standing outside a home when a dark pickup truck stopped in the roadway in front of the house. An unidentified man wearing a mask shot at the victim from the passenger seat.

Read: Celebration of life held for Jacksonville man hit and killed while helping overturned car

The home was hit at least 2 times, and 2 other people were inside the home when the shooting happened. However, no one else was hurt.

Police currently don’t have a vehicle or suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: Duval County Public Schools’ new superintendent starts Monday

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.