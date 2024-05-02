JSO: Man stabbed to death at Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred at University Place Apartments.

According to detectives, at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officer and rescue personnel responded to the complex and located a man in his 20s with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said that they believe the stabbing happened when an argument inside one of the units at the complex escalated. Another person inside the apartment called 911.

Right now, at least 5 people have been detained and are being interviewed by police. The Department of Children and Families was also called due to there being 3 children present at the time of the stabbing.

JSO said what led up to the argument and the relationships between the people involved is currently unknown, so the case has been classified as pending.

However, detectives are certain the incident is isolated and poses no threat to the surrounding community.

JSO will be at the scene for several more hours.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

