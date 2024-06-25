News

LIVE UPDATES: Jacksonville City Council set to vote on Jaguars ‘Stadium of the Future’ deal

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jags Stadium Deal

Jags Stadium Deal Jags Stadium Deal

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville City Council will meet to take a final vote on the $1.4 billion “Stadium of the Future” deal and the now-$174 million community benefits agreement.

Action News Jax will be following the latest developments LIVE as they happen below. Refresh this page for the latest.

We will have the latest updates on TV beginning on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!