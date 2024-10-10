Putnam County curfew ordered as Hurricane Milton recovery begins

News

Putnam County, Fla. — Hurricane Milton left a big mess in Putnam County and while authorities there work to get things back in order, they’ve enacted a curfew.

It goes in effect at 8 p.m. Thursday and will be lifted at 6 a.m. each morning. The only exceptions are:

  • Law enforcement
  • Federal, state, local firefighting, emergency response and emergency management personnel
  • Water and wastewater utility personnel
  • Individuals with medical emergencies
  • Persons traveling to their place of employment to report for work and return to residence after work is completed.

Calls from residents started coming into the Putnam County dispatch around 8 p.m. Wednesday and were still coming in Thursday morning, Danelle Rich, Emergency Management Specialist, told Action News Jax.

She said the county has received more than 150 calls for problems including downed trees, powerlines, and washed out roads. Rich said many of the county’s roads are flooded, but their biggest problem is Dunns Creek. Major flood stage for the waterway is 3 feet and it was at 2.97 late Thursday morning.

