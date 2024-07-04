Local

Two teen girls in critical condition after shooting in Palatka, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Palatka Police Department

Early morning shooting Palatka Police Department (Palatka Police Department)

PALATKA, Fla. — Palatka Police Department is investigating after 2 teenage girls were shot on North 16th Street.

According to police, the girls were shot late last night from a distance and are both in critical condition.

The suspects and motive for the shooting are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective David Lazo at 386-329-0115 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as we learn more.

