Two teen girls in critical condition after shooting in Palatka, police say

PALATKA, Fla. — Palatka Police Department is investigating after 2 teenage girls were shot on North 16th Street.

According to police, the girls were shot late last night from a distance and are both in critical condition.

The suspects and motive for the shooting are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective David Lazo at 386-329-0115 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

