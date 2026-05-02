Airlines reduce, cap fares for Spirit travelers looking to rebook canceled flights

(NEW YORK) -- The Department of Transportation said on Saturday the majority of airlines will be capping tickets prices for Spirit Airlines travelers who need to rebook their canceled flights.

Some carriers have even reduced fares on high volume routes where Spirit used to operate.

Spirit began winding down operations early Saturday morning after talks between the airline and the federal government over a $500 million rescue deal stalled.

Spirit said that travelers who booked their tickets with a credit or debit card will be automatically refunded.

United, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest said they are capping ticket prices specifically for Spirit customers who need to rebook cancelled flights.

To access these special prices, individuals will need to provide at least a Spirit flight confirmation number and proof of payment, the airlines said.

These fares will only be available for a short period:

JetBlue: Available for 72 hours

Southwest: Available for 72 hours; only in person at an airport ticket counter

Delta: Available for five days

United: Available for two weeks online

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are offering reduced fares on high-volume Spirit routes.

United Airlines said for the next two weeks, customers who were booked on Spirit can get one-way tickets on United flights from most cities where Spirit previously operated, including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New Orleans and Orlando.

The airline said it has capped most of its fares at $199, though exceptions apply with longer flights not priced higher than $299.

Travelers will need to enter their Spirit confirmation number and verify they were scheduled to travel between May 2 through May 16 in order to be qualify for these special fares.

American Airlines said it has also launched a page on its website that displays rescue fares to and from a range of domestic and international destinations for Spirit customers needing to rebook travel.

The airline said it's also reviewing adding additional capacity, including flying bigger planes and adding more flights on routes Spirit used to fly, to accommodate as many passengers as possible.

Allegiant Air has also committed to freezing fare prices across routes that overlap with Spirit. To support impacted travelers, Frontier Airlines is offering up to 50% off base fares across its network until May 10.

To help Spirit employees, the Department of Transportation said most major U.S. carriers are extending travel pass benefits and spare jump seats so employees can return to their homebases.

Airlines are also offering Spirit team members preferential employment interviews to ensure they jump the queue. American and United said they're creating microsites for Spirit employees looking to continue a career in aviation, per the federal agency.

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