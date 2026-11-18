Anthropic announced on Wednesday it will sell stock at a price of $83 per share.

The company behind popular chatbot Claude is expected to go public on Thursday at a valuation north of $1 trillion, which would immediately vault it into rarefied air among some of the largest public companies in the world.

Anthropic will trade under the ticker symbol "ANT."

The price per share is above a previously expected range of $70 to $78 and means the company will raise $81 billion in the IPO with a valuation of about $1.5 trillion.

The IPO will pull in fresh funds for the San Francisco-based firm. It aims to compete in a potentially lucrative but cost-intensive section of the AI industry centered on advanced models and the tools they empower.

The company significantly expanded its revenue at the outset of 2026, but it continued to suffer losses.

Anthropic earned $16.3 billion in revenue over the first six months of this year, growing nearly 14-fold from the same period a year earlier, according to a government filing.

Still, the company reported a net loss of $80.7 billion over the first six months of this year, indicating the scale of its spending over that period.

Anthropic will all but certainly become a part of people's 401(k) accounts soon. Those accounts often hold index funds, which are pegged to major indexes like the Nasdaq.

Until recently, newly listed companies were barred from major indexes until after an extended waiting period. But the Nasdaq issued a rule change in May permitting "fast entry" to the Nasdaq-100 for some major IPOs. Over the ensuing weeks, some other top exchanges also tweaked their rules, though their eligibility requirements vary.

In the run-up to its IPO, Anthropic touted AI as a transformational and lucrative technology, while warning about possible catastrophic risk that could bring financial fallout for shareholders.

A financial filing last month presents AI as "one of the most consequential technologies in human history. If managed well, it could rapidly accelerate scientific innovation, greatly increase economic growth rates, bring cures for major diseases within reach, and solve problems that have resisted generations of human effort."

In the same document, Anthropic warned of the possibility its AI models could pose a "catastrophic or existential risk to humanity."

Investing in the company's stock "involves a high degree of risk," Anthropic added.

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