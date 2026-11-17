NEW YORK — Investors fearing an AI bubble are getting jittery. Financing costs are rising. Democrats are vowing to crack down on the industry.

It's not an ideal time for an artificial intelligence company to sell stock, but Anthropic is pressing ahead with its blockbuster initial public offering anyway.

No ordinary sale, the Claude chatbot maker's IPO could raise more than $60 billion on Thursday, a massive haul that, depending on the ultimate pricing and other issues, could rival SpaceX's in June.

But Anthropic is facing headwinds as it prepares for its coming-out party.

Investors are spooked, and stocks show it

Tech stocks have done well so far this year, but the path higher has been rocky, especially for AI-related companies. That's not a reassuring setup for the IPO.

One particularly volatile AI stock, CoreWeave, plunged 15.5% on Oct. 14 over fears it wouldn't be able to borrow enough, cheaply enough to fund its growth. The stock then swung wildly. On Wednesday, the company, which buys chips and then rents out access to them to customers over the cloud, surged 25% after an encouraging earnings report, only to plunge 7% the next day.

Most stocks move no more than 2% on the average trading day.

Adding to the sector volatility recently has been the abrupt departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Huang, a high-profile AI booster, built Nvidia into a linchpin of the industry and a major financial backer of other AI companies. Stock in the AI chip designer dropped 4% Monday, dragging the broader S&P 500 down for a third day in a row.

Nvidia has agreed to buy an estimated $10 billion of Anthropic stock after the IPO. It also sells chips to Anthropic but the latter also buys from AMD and others.

As to whether the gyration in AI-tied stocks argues for an IPO delay, note that volatility can cut both ways: It might be signaling the much debated AI bubble could burst soon so it's better to sell stock now, fast. And history shows demand for IPOs can disappear quickly.

In 2021, nearly 400 companies went public in the U.S., but then investors got scared of a possible recession the next year and demand dried up with only 71 making market debuts.

Financing costs are rising

Another reason to sell stock now is that the other way to raise money — borrowing — has gotten more expensive. That's partly due to inflation fears and partly due to the sector’s massive cash needs, which have drawn comparisons to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads. Lenders fear AI companies have taken on too much debt to expand while having no clear path to profitability.

Anthropic already has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it acknowledges in financial filings is “substantial." Adding to the strain, the company is unprofitable, at least under standard accounting rules, suggesting its resources are limited to pay interest and principal.

On the plus side, it has ample cash, although it will likely run through it quickly if it can't raise more soon given its outsized spending plans. The company said it has already signed leases and other deals requiring it to spend $900 billion in computing and infrastructure in the coming years, including $70 billion in the next 12 months.

Data center protests add to jitters

Higher interest rates are not the only problem. Politics threatens to slow growth, too.

Newly elected Democrats are vowing to crack down on the industry amid a national backlash against data centers, giving new impetus to a Congressional effort last year to enact a national moratorium on new ones.

And two big states offering incentives for data centers, Texas and Georgia, just elected Democrat governors vowing to stop new construction.

It wouldn't be unprecedented for Anthropic to postpone its IPO at the last minute.

After a bout of volatility following President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs in April 2025, several companies postponed their initial offerings, including the online ticket marketplace StubHub and Klarna, a buy now, pay later business. And an Australian data center company, Firmus, called off its IPO last month because of jitters in the market.

But newly elected Democrats don't take office until January. Anthropic could be betting that selling now is best before the feared crackdown begins in earnest.

And lastly, some good news for Anthropic — though maybe not its investors

If the company does go ahead as expected, it will beat rival OpenAI to the market. That's an important advantage should investors suddenly fear they have too much exposure to the sector and decide they don't want to buy stock in the next public AI company.

And despite the jitters, companies on public markets are still fetching top prices. One measure of investor enthusiasm shows they are paying nearly as much as ever to buy stocks.

The measure championed by the famed American economist Robert Shiller comparing share prices to corporate profits over the previous decade shows shares have been more expensive only once before — the 2000 dot-com crash — and are higher now than on the eve of the 2008-09 Financial Crisis.

Stocks currently trade at 40 times their long term earnings, according to Shiller's measure. That is a third higher — meaning more expensive — than the average going back before 1900.

That's good news for Anthropic, meaning it may be able to fetch top dollars for its shares this week, though maybe not so good for its IPO investors.

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