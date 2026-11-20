JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Agrochemical maker Bayer will pay up to $7.25 billion over two decades to resolve thousands of claims from U.S. cancer patients asserting the company should have warned people that its popular weedkiller Roundup could cause lymphoma, according to a settlement approved Friday by a Missouri judge.

The nationwide settlement applies both to Roundup users who already are ill and those who become diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in future years. Participants could get an average of between $10,000 and $165,000, depending on how they used the product, how old they were when diagnosed and the severity of their illness.

For Germany-based Bayer, which denies that Roundup causes cancer, the settlement provides some financial certainty against mounting litigation costs that have led it to contemplate pulling the product from U.S. agricultural markets.

Litigants also faced uncertainty. While the settlement was pending, the U.S. Supreme Court undercut one of the central arguments in the Roundup lawsuits. The high court ruled in June that Bayer cannot be sued in state courts on claims it failed to warn about cancer, because federal regulations don't require a cancer warning label and states are forbidden from imposing additional labeling requirements.

Though some attorneys for cancer patients contend the settlement payouts are too small, others argue the deal is better than getting nothing — which became a heightened likelihood after the Supreme Court ruling.

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