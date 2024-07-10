McDonald's unveils new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, more hot menu updates

NEW YORK — McDonald's has a new frozen treat on its menu that's perfect for customers looking to beat the heat.

On Tuesday, the Golden Arches announced the newest McFlurry flavor hitting McDonald's menus nationwide, Kit Kat Banana Split.

The fast food chain said the new dessert is made with a base of vanilla soft serve that's "blended with real banana, strawberry clusters plus chocolatey, crunchy pieces of Kit Kat wafer bars in every bite."

The limited time treat is available starting July 10 while supplies last at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

Garlic sauce and more new menu additions at McDonald's this summer

On Monday, McDonald's launched its first-ever garlic sauce in collaboration with a hit anime series for a limited time that will be available to customers exclusively via the app.

The new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, inspired by the Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald’s Japan, has "notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness."

The new packaging features eight unique lid designs starring fan-favorite characters from the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Customers can get the sauce for free with any Chicken McNuggets order placed through the McDonald's app.

Next up, the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese -- and its larger Double Quarter Pounder iteration with two patties -- which first debuted in 2022, will return to McDonald's menus on Tuesday for a limited time.

The sandwich is made with 100% beef, two slices of American cheese, three half strips of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and a special, smoky BLT sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.