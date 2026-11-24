NEW YORK — Fast-fashion giant Shein will pay $100 million to settle the Federal Trade Commission's allegations that it misled consumers ​on shipping times and product reviews, according to the agency.

The agency also alleged Tuesday that the retailer made deceptive claims about the origin of some of the cotton it used in some of its goods. For example, cotton that Shein represented as U.S.-grown was found to originate from China, and cotton used in at least some of its products couldn't be traced to any country of origin at all, according to the agency's allegations.

The company, founded in China in 2012, is now based in Singapore.

“Shein attracted consumers with promises of affordable clothing, fast delivery and use of suppliers that earned above-average ratings on standards related to child and forced labor, among other representations,” Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a release Tuesday. “In reality, the company misled millions of consumers about its products, its suppliers and the authenticity of its customer reviews.”

Mufarrige said that the company further complicated its problems by making it difficult for shoppers to seek customer service.

Under the order, Shein's $100 million payment will be used to provide redress to consumers harmed by the company’s actions, according to the FTC.

The agency also said Shein will be prohibited from misrepresenting shipping and delivery times, suppressing negative product reviews, refusing to provide adequate customer service and making deceptive claims about supplier and manufacturer audits or product traceability.

In an email to The Associated Press, a Shein spokesperson said the agreement “does not constitute an admission of liability, and we continue to disagree with aspects of the FTC’s characterization of our business and compliance practices.”

Shein ⁠noted it agreed to add additional measures to shore up its consumer practices and compliance efforts as part of the settlement.

The settlement follows Shein's move to go public in September on the Hong Kong exchange.

Shein's appeal to customers has been built on ultra-fast, affordable fashion, delivered from China to the West in just days. But the end of "de minimis" tariff exemptions in the U.S. and the European Union has raised duties for low value parcels from China, including Shein's products.

Higher logistics costs fueled in part by the war in Iran also have squeezed the company's low-price business model and profitability.

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