The world's largest energy shock in history and growing climate change concerns this year are reshaping the future of how people will power homes, drive cars and fuel industries, according to an International Energy Agency report released Thursday.

The energy crisis, triggered by the Iran war, will "leave lasting marks" on the world's energy sector, according to the Paris-based IEA, founded after the 1973-74 energy crisis.

Energy-hungry nations will prioritize the security and affordability of their electricity, the report said. This is a boon for renewable technologies, like solar, and alternative technologies, like nuclear. But it is also reinforcing the case to keep coal as a backup in times of crisis.

This is especially true in coal-rich Asia, which went into energy triage when the Iran war cut off the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passageway where around a fifth of the world's traded oil typically flows.

The report looks “past the current turmoil to explore the range of energy futures that could emerge from today’s upheaval,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. He said the Iran war “delivered a huge shock to the system” and warned “the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be.”

“I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before," he said.

Annual United Nations climate talks, known as COP31 and hosted in Turkey this year, are in their second and final week. Before these negotiations, the U.N. announced the world is dangerously close to missing its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

Electrification — the process of powering homes, cars and industries with electricity — and moving away from planet-warming fossil fuels are the two big ticket issues at this year's climate talks.

“The future of the energy system and our climate are inextricably intertwined,” said Rachel Cleetus, climate program director at the Union of Concerned Scientists, who is at COP31.

Flagship report forecasts energy future

The IEA, the world's leading intergovernmental energy organization with more than 30 member countries, publishes World Energy Outlooks annually.

This year's 560-page plus report analyzes government and private data to project various future scenarios based on whether countries will continue with current policies or drastically change policies in the face of ongoing crises.

The world's energy sector will clearly have a before and after the Iran war, experts said. In March, the IEA coordinated the emergency release of 400 million barrels of crude oil stocks to stabilize global markets.

“This crisis has exposed the price of fossil fuel dependence," said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa. “It’s crazy that a conflict thousands of miles away can send energy bills soaring at home.”

Conflicts, trade tensions, climate risks and cyberattacks are increasing the number of possible energy futures. The IEA said the “drive to diversify” fuel supplies will reshape the energy trade.

The Middle East will still be the world's largest oil exporter, but nations will likely reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The IEA forecasts the amount of oil transiting the strait could go from 20 million barrels per day before the Iran war, to 8.5 million barrels in 2030, and even under 2 million barrels by 2035.

While fossil fuels still dominate national energy mixes, the IEA said renewables — led by solar — and nuclear power are the “biggest beneficiaries” of governments trying to grow domestic energy sources. But energy security concerns may lead coal-rich nations to rely on the fossil fuel as a fallback option during times of crisis.

“When we look at how energy crises change the world over the long term, governments are only just beginning to get their head around just how much things will change,” said Dave Jones, co-founder of the think tank Ember.

Climate talks eye electrification

The ongoing talks in Turkey follow a year rattled by the Iran war's energy shock, as well as several climate-induced disasters.

Global warming adds pressure to rising electricity demand. In what the IEA called a “striking milestone,” energy demand for cooling is overtaking energy demand for heating for the first time.

India, the world's most populous nation, will account for more energy demand growth over the next decade than any other country or region. China, already one of the world's most electrified economies, may see its electrification grow from 32% last year to 43% by 2035 — the highest among any major economy.

At COP31, Turkey is pushing for the world to increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035.

While the preference would be for this to come from renewable energy, U.N. documents on the negotiating table don't spell this out. That means coal and other fossil fuels could be used, at least initially.

“The IEA’s latest report makes clear that the fossil energy crisis unleashed by the US-Israel war on Iran has irrevocably changed the global energy system, adding to the many reasons why countries would benefit from a rapid transition to clean energy and electrification,” said Cleetus, with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

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Delgado reported from Bangkok and Arasu from Bengaluru, India.

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