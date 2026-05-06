These are Edmunds' top used SUVs under $20,000 for teen drivers

Teen drivers are inexperienced, take risks, and are easily distracted when they’re behind the wheel. Those factors are among the findings that contribute to what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is the leading cause of death and injury in teens age 13 to 19 years old: motor vehicle crashes.

Parents can help minimize the risks by providing professional driving instruction, modeling safe driving behavior, and putting their teen in the safest vehicle possible. But how can you know which models are safest, especially if you’re on a budget? Edmunds has done the research for you and compiled a list of the five best used SUVs for teen drivers under $20,000.

Each of our picks below earned a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and an overall five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Additionally, you can find clean examples with less than 60,000 miles for under $20,000. We’ve included a variety of SUV sizes and types, but these five crossovers all have one thing in common: favorable crash test ratings. They’re listed below in alphabetical order.

2021-2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Chevy’s latest Trailblazer is small in size but big on personality. It is surprisingly roomy and practical, and its engine is reasonably fuel-efficient. The model years we picked for the Trailblazer did not come standard with blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. This is a driver assist feature we think is beneficial for teens, so be sure to find a used Trailblazer that came with it as an optional add-on. However, every Trailblazer includes Teen Driver technology, which lets parents monitor their child’s driving habits while they’re away from home.

2019-2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai redesigned its midsize SUV for the 2019 model year, infusing it with a long list of standard driver assist features that can help keep a teen driver safe on the road. Not only that, but an active subscription to Hyundai’s Bluelink communication service also gives parents the ability to program alerts for vehicle speed, a teen’s curfew time, and when the SUV travels beyond a geo-fenced boundary. There is no need to upgrade to the Santa Fe’s optional turbocharged engine; the standard four-cylinder offers enough power without encouraging dangerous driving.

2018-2023 Mazda CX-5

Mazda redesigned the CX-5 small crossover SUV for the 2017 model year, but in 2018, it added blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard equipment. That was also the first year the CX-5 earned top ratings from both the IIHS and the NHTSA. No matter which model year you choose, make sure the CX-5 has the i-Activsense package (it became standard in 2020), which fully equips the vehicle with all available driver assist features. Parents can also rest easy knowing that the infotainment system includes automatic 911 emergency assistance technology that contacts first responders in the event of a collision.

2019-2023 Subaru Forester

If you think your teen driver needs a small SUV that is very easy to see out of and comes with standard all-wheel drive and a raised ride height to help with outdoor recreational use, look no further than the Subaru Forester. This small crossover received a redesign in 2019 and added many standard driver assist features, including one that alerts the driver when traffic ahead is moving again. Just keep in mind that blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert were unavailable on the base trim level, so find a used Forester with those features and within your budget.

2021-2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Going electric? The Volkswagen ID.4 is a safe choice for a teen driver. This compact crossover is available with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive and can travel an EPA-estimated 209-275 miles on a full battery charge depending on the version you pick. An active subscription to Car-Net Safe & Secure equips the ID.4 with emergency assistance and automatic crash notification systems, and this electric VW includes an impressive list of standard safety features. It even has Emergency Assist, which can bring the ID.4 to a safe stop if it detects the driver has become unresponsive.

Edmunds says

With a budget of $20,000, you can find a safe and clean used SUV for your teenager to drive. The models listed above can protect your child in a collision, but they’re also equipped with modern technologies that can help to prevent one from occurring in the first place. However, these are just a sampling of potentially suitable choices. We encourage you to prioritize crash test ratings when conducting your own research, as well as standard and available driver assist features.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

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