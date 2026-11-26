IRBIL, Iraq — Thousands of demonstrators gathered Thursday in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's semiautonomous northern Kurdish region, protesting a move by the federal government to take control of oil operations and border crossings previously run by Kurdish authorities.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced the measures Tuesday, describing them as steps to address oil smuggling.

The decision marked a new escalation in a long-running power struggle between the central government and Kurdish authorities and spurred rival Kurdish parties to come together in opposition to Baghdad.

Al-Zaidi — who took office earlier this year with the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump — has been trying to assert authority on several fronts, including sending security forces into an area long controlled by a powerful Iran-backed militia last week.

A move to consolidate control

Tuesday's decision brings official and unofficial border crossings in the Kurdish region under federal government management. It places approval for oil exports from the region under the authority of the federal oil ministry and transfers the management of oil fields in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces to it.

Al-Zaidi also dismissed Kirkuk’s operations commander and police chief and the head of the Border Ports Commission. He said the measures reflect Iraq’s “independent national will.”

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday backed Baghdad’s move and ruled that federal authorities may deploy troops to secure all of Iraq’s international borders, “including the borders located within the territories administered by the Kurdistan Region.”

Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool said Wednesday evening that al-Zaidi, who is also commander in chief, had ordered the deployment of military units to Kirkuk and other provinces and had ordered dirt roads used for oil smuggling to be blocked.

A long-running power struggle

Iraq’s Kurds have governed themselves since 1991, and the 2005 constitution recognized the Kurdish region and its government. But since 2003, Irbil and Baghdad have struggled for control over land, oil and money.

The Kurdish regional government's cabinet said Wednesday that al-Zaidi’s order “violates both the Constitution and the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region” and represents “an attempt to return Iraq to a centralized regime.” It accused Baghdad of using “military rhetoric and threats” to carry out a “premeditated, long-standing plan directed against the constitutional structure of the Kurdistan Region.”

The Federal Supreme Court said the Kurdish regional government's authority covers only the land it administered on March 19, 2003, the day before the U.S.-led invasion that unseated Saddam Hussein. Kurdish peshmerga forces moved into many disputed areas after 2003, including the oil fields covered by this week’s orders.

The Iraqi constitution's Article 140 was meant to settle the fate of the disputed territories, a band of land from the Syrian to the Iranian border that is home to Kurds, Arabs, Yazidis, Assyrians, Turkmen and other communities.

The article called for reversing Saddam-era policies that expelled Kurds from the area and moved Arabs in. It also called for a census and a referendum by the end of 2007 on whether the areas would join the Kurdistan Region. Neither was held.

Peshmerga forces took control of oil-rich Kirkuk in 2014, when the Iraqi army collapsed in the face of an offensive by Islamic State militants. Iraqi forces pushed them out in October 2017, weeks after the Kurdish region held an independence referendum that Baghdad called unconstitutional.

Oil at the center of disputes

The disputes between Baghdad and Irbil have largely centered around oil exports and revenues. The country relies on oil revenues for about 90% of its budget.

In 2014, Baghdad suspended federal budget transfers to the Kurdish region amid a dispute over oil exports. Disagreements over oil revenues and budget allocations have since repeatedly delayed salary payments for public employees in the region.

In 2022, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ruled the Kurdish region's oil and gas law unconstitutional. The following year, oil exports through Turkey were suspended after an international arbitration ruling found Turkey had violated its pipeline agreement with Iraq by allowing independent Kurdish oil exports. Exports resumed in 2025 under an agreement placing sales under federal government oversight.

The Kurdish region’s own politics are also in turmoil.

On Nov. 5, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan quit the government led by the Kurdistan Democratic Party, calling it "failed" and threatening to form a parallel administration.

No new cabinet has been formed since October 2024 regional elections, and the legality of the current government is being challenged at the Federal Supreme Court.

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Abdul-Zahra reported from Baghdad.

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