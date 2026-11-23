ZANZIBAR, Tanzania — Investigations continued Monday into the cause of a huge fire that engulfed six hotels along a popular beach in Tanzania’s semiautonomous archipelago of Zanzibar.

Several hotel workers were injured in the blaze over the weekend. Authorities said about 180 tourists were safely evacuated.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Makofi Hotel on Nungwi Beach, at the northern end of the island, and spread rapidly to neighboring properties, fueled by strong winds and thatched roofs. Firefighters battled the blaze for about three hours before bringing it under control.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have started in an oven used to bake bread, though officials have cautioned against speculation.

Tourism Minister Nasra Nassor said Saturday that the government would conduct a rapid assessment and establish the cause of the fire before taking “necessary measures.”

Zanzibar's white sand beaches and tropical climate draw tourists to the archipelago, where tourism is a major contributor to the economy. Zanzibar sits off the coast of mainland Tanzania, an East African country.

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