Trump calls on Intel CEO to resign

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump called on the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan, to resign "immediately."

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!" the president wrote on his social media platform.

Trump did not explain why Tan should resign, nor did he provide evidence for his allegation of a conflict of interest. But the post comes after Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan's alleged ties to China.

"I write to express concern about the security and integrity of Intel's operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security. In March 2025, Intel appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO. Mr. Tan reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People's Liberation Army," Cotton wrote in a letter to Intel Corporation's Board of Directors Chairman Frank Yeary earlier this week.

Tan has served as Intel CEO since March. Previously, Tan spent 12 years as CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a San Jose, Calif.-based software and tech firm, according to Intel's website.

Tan, who was born in Malaysia and raised in Singapore, is a founding managing partner of venture capital firm Walden Catalyst.

Shares of Intel fell more than 3% in midday trading.

