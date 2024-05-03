Duval superintendent candidates talk AI, school choice and failing schools in new video response

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The pool of candidates vying to become the next superintendent of Duval County Public Schools has narrowed to just five.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

One candidate, Luis Solano, withdrew his name from contention.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We’re getting our first glimpse of the five candidates still in the running.

The search for a new superintendent comes amid school consolidation conversations, transportation challenges, and declining enrollment.

From AI in schools to competing in a universal school choice state, candidates were grilled on several topics and issues facing Duval Schools.

RELATED: ‘Impacts quality of education:’ DCPS proposed class sizes concern local union

The questions were posed by members of the Duval County School Board.

Asked to describe how he recognized and overcame a systematic challenge in the past, Dr. Christopher Bernier highlighted his efforts to improve bus schedules as Superintendent of Lee County Schools.

“Our on-time percentage to school has improved to over 90 percent on a weekly basis,” said Bernier in his video response.

Adam Taylor detailed his focus on improving outcomes for Black students by creating more opportunities in STEM during his time as Regional Superintendent of West Contra Costa Unified School District in California.

“Students showed increases in GPA, improved attendance, dramatic increases in behavior,” said Taylor in his response to the district’s question.

RELATED: ‘No other options:’ Falling traditional school enrollment forces DCPS to cut staff

On how to compete in Florida’s universal school choice landscape, Dr. Josiah Philips and Dr. Daniel Smith pitched marketing campaigns and adapting programs to meet the demands of parents.

“We should work on to ensure that we are providing innovative and career-focused pathways for each child,” said Smith.

“We’ll enhance our outreach to families, ensuring they understand the amazing programs and choices DCPS has to offer,” said Philips.

Asked how candidates would turn around the district’s 19 D and F schools, candidate Dr. Cheryl Proctor emphasized the state’s progress monitoring system and aligning district standards with those of the state.

“By integrating these concepts into a cohesive and coordinated strategy, we can create a pathway to success for all students in Duval County,” said Proctor.

RELATED: Duval County Public Schools could eliminate over 700 positions due to lack of funding, enrollment

There’s over an hour of video between all five candidates responding to board members’ questions, plus additional written responses.

You view them all in full by clicking HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.