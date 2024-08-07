Early voting begins in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting opens this morning in Duval County for local primary elections.

There are plenty of judges, school board members and state representatives up for primary election.

Some voters already got a head start in parts of Northeast Florida. Putnam County’s early voting has been open since Monday, which is when Duval County’s early voting was supposed to open, but it was postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby.

There are 24 early voting locations in Duval County. Nassau County also starts early voting this morning at 9 a.m., and St. Johns County starts Saturday.

For those too busy to get to the polls, absentee ballots are always an option. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland encourages voters who can’t get to the polls to take advantage of those mail-in ballots, adding that they’ll be as safe as in-person voting.

“We pay for the postage here in Duval County if you want to put it in your mailbox, but if you feel more secure, bring it and drop it off,” Holland explained.

Holland also told Action News Jax in June that there would be longer lines due to an expected decrease in mail-in voting so plan accordingly.

Poll open at 10 a.m.

Here is a full list of early voting locations in Duval County:

Argyle Branch Library

7973 Old Middleburg Rd. S., Jacksonville, FL 32222

Balis Community Center

1513 La Salle St., Jacksonville, FL 32207

Beaches Branch Library

600 3rd St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Bradham & Brooks Branch Library

1755 Edgewood Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library

6887 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210

EWU Schell-Sweet Resource Wellness Center

1697 Kings Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209

FSCJ Deerwood

9911 Old Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256

Highlands Regional Library

1826 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32218

Holiday Inn Bartram Park South

13934 Village Lake Cir., Jacksonville, FL 32258

Legends Community Center

5130 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Mandarin Branch Library

3330 Kori Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257

Maxville Branch Library

8375 Maxville Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32234

Oceanway Community Center

12215 Sago Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32218

Pablo Creek Regional Library

13295 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Police Athletic League

3450 Monument Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32225

Regency Square Branch Library

9900 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225

South Mandarin Branch Library

12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223

Southeast Regional Library

10599 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256

Southside Community Center

10080 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Supervisor of Elections

105 East Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

UF/IFAS Extension Duval County

1010 N. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32254

University Park Branch Library

3435 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32277

West Branch Library

1425 Chaffee Rd. S., Jacksonville, FL 32221

Willow Branch Library

2875 Park St., Jacksonville, FL 32205

