Georgia primary runoffs: What to know before you go

It’s election day in Georgia for primary runoffs.

In the May 21 primary, if no candidates got more than 50% of the vote, the top 2 contenders face off in a runoff election today.

Georgia officials say registered voters should go to their regular polling place.

Before voting, be sure to check your registration status. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

