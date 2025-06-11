‘Extremely frustrating’: People still without answers or cars after JIA garage fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly one month after the parking garage fire that damaged 50 cars at the Jacksonville International Airport, people are still having issues getting information about their cars.

Tracey Casteel says she was only told by the valet company SP+ that they were unable to get her car and that she had to take a Lyft or Uber. She only found out her car was melted from seeing her car on the news.

“It’s like when I watch my cat chase her tail. It’s just you’re going in circles, only you’re hitting brick walls everywhere you go,” said Casteel.

That’s how Casteel describes her experience dealing with Jacksonville International Airport and the Valet service SP+ since the fire.

She hasn’t been able to get access to the car since returning back to Jacksonville on May 19th.

She says she contacted the airport when the fire first happened.

“I did the little online thing of putting in your car and everything, but everything tells you if you’re valet parked that you have to talk to the valet folks,” Casteel says. “I have attempted to reach the airport through social media and different things like that. I’ve gotten no response from the airport.”

Because she can’t get to the car, she can’t get anything done through her insurance either. She’s been paying for a rental while she tries to get some answers from the airport or the valet company.

“The airport has not necessarily talked to directly the folks that valet parked, because valet parking is managed by another company. They have spoken to us, and I actually was able to reach out to a couple of different folks, even at their corporate office in leadership roles, but they can only tell us what the airport tells them,” said Casteel. “Just trying to get some answers has been extremely frustrating.”

Action News Jax has reached out to both JIA and the valet company SP+ to get a response on this. JIA responded asking for names of the people who had not been contacted. We have yet to hear back from SP+.

