LOS ANGELES — A federal grand jury in Los Angeles on Tuesday indicted the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on charges that he kept child sexual abuse material — including photos where Markle himself was pictured with prepubescent children, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison, according to a statement shared by top Los Angeles federal prosecutor Bill Essayli.

Markle was arrested in early November after federal officials say they found dozens of illicit images, including film negatives, slides and books depicting suspected child abuse, in a storage facility in Los Angeles. Court filings also allege Markle possessed similar material in the Philippines, where he has a home and where some of the lewd photos of the children appear to have been taken. Markle himself was identified by a witness in at least two photos with a nude, prepubescent girl, according to the indictment.

Markle is currently in jail in Florida, where he was arrested Nov. 6 at a senior living facility, but he will be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, Essayli's office wrote.

Markle moved to the United States from the Philippines after suffering a stroke earlier this year that resulted in his left leg being amputated. He was initially granted bond after his arrest but was detained again days later when he attempted to cut his ankle monitor off in the middle of the night.

The indictment comes shortly after a judge ruled Markle was mentally sound enough to stand trial based on an analysis conducted by an expert psychiatrist.

The federal public defender representing Markle didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday afternoon, but Markle previously denied any wrongdoing in his 90-minute competency interview in mid-November, according to a report filed by the psychiatrist that conducted the interview.

“Why I am here. What have I done?” the psychiatrist quoted him as saying. “I don’t have any child porn. I have no pictures of naked kids.”

The psychiatrist ultimately said in her report that Markle understands the charges against him and can assist his lawyer — two key points in any competency determination. The expert said he was “malingering,” or exaggerating, at times in his responses during the interview.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Markle is under investigation for possession and intent to distribute illegal child abuse images, Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said in a written statement.

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