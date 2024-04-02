FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Potential for heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team will be tracking a strong cold front arriving Wednesday morning near or after the morning commute.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

The potential for heavy downpours and rain amounts of 0.5″ to 1.5″. Some isolated areas might receive higher amounts of rain.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

There will be embedded thunderstorms and a few could be strong or severe with the following hazards:

Gusty winds of 40-60 mph

Small hail

Isolated tornado

Heavy rain, lightning

Rain and storms will push from the northwest to the southeast, clearing the region by the early afternoon. Based on the latest forecast, arrival times:

Waycross to Lake City: 6 – 8 AM

6 – 8 AM Brunswick to Macclenny: 7 – 9 AM

7 – 9 AM Jacksonville to Middleburg: 9 – 11 AM

9 – 11 AM St. Augustine to Palatka: 10 AM – 12 PM

We will gradually clear out later in the afternoon with dry and chilly weather into Thursday morning.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, showers/storms ending by the afternoon. HIGH: 80

THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. 50/70

FRIDAY: Cool morning, sunny. 44/71

SATURDAY: Sunny. 42/70

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/74

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 50/78

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.