AAA survey found that a quarter of Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA surveyed Floridians on hurricane warnings in the state and found that 1-in-4 people would ignore evacuation notices.

According to the survey, nearly a quarter of Florida residents (23%) don’t make advanced preparations for hurricane season or severe weather. Even more concerning, 27% say they would ignore warnings to evacuate in the event of a hurricane.

Of those who would evacuate, nearly two-thirds (64%) say they would not leave their homes unless an approaching hurricane was a Category 3 or stronger.

The top reasons Floridians cite for ignoring evacuation warnings:

33% − Want to stay in case there’s damage to their home or property that they can fix.

29% − Believe the storm will turn away from their direction.

24% − Don’t know where to go.

23% − Financial reasons (e.g., can’t afford a hotel).

19% − Fear of looting after the storm.

“Staying in the path of a potentially deadly storm is just not worth the risk,” said Mark Jenkins, public relations manager for AAA. “Take steps now to develop an evacuation plan for your family and pets. If you’re worried about property damage, contact your insurance advisor. Having adequate coverage will give you the peace of mind in knowing that anything damaged while you’re gone can be repaired or replaced.”

Hurricanes and severe weather can severely damage everything from your home to your travel plans. Here are some important coverages to consider this Hurricane Season:

Home – Homeowner’s insurance covers your property from wind damage. It doesn’t cover flood damage created by rising water that enters your home.

Flooding – Flood insurance is a separate policy. This does cover losses created by rising water that enters your home.

Vehicle – Comprehensive auto coverage helps if a tree falls on your vehicle, or it is damaged by flooding or hail. Vehicle damage is not automatically covered under your homeowner’s policy.

Vacations – Travel insurance is important for anyone planning a summer or fall vacation. If severe weather interferes with your travel plans, there are travel insurance policies that reimburse you for covered losses associated with flight delays and cancellations. They can also provide partial or full reimbursement of non-refundable deposits on hotels, cruises and excursions.

How to prepare:

Review your insurance coverage. Review your homeowner’s insurance with your licensed agent to determine if you have adequate protection. Discuss your deductibles and ensure any recent home upgrades like pools, screen enclosures and fences are covered.

Store your insurance and flood policy numbers on your phone. Document your insurance provider’s phone number for filing a claim.

Understand the various methods for filing a claim. Find out if your provider allows you to file a claim on a website or mobile app. Doing so can speed up the filing process, as high demand can result in long wait times over the phone.

Take home inventory. Document your belongings by walking through your home with a video camera or smartphone. Keep a record of large purchases including receipts, the cost of the item, purchase date and model and serial numbers.

Store important documents in a portable waterproof container. Documents could include birth certificates, social security cards, insurance policy information, etc.

AAA said flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States. It can occur anywhere in Florida, even on properties that are not in a “high-risk flood zone.”

“All it takes is the right amount of rainfall to put your property at risk,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, president of AAA’s Florida-based insurance companies. “Storms can be unpredictable. Hurricanes can stall overhead. That’s why we encourage all Floridians to consider a flood insurance policy but act now. If you wait until a storm forms, it could be too late.”

There is a 30-day waiting period for all new flood insurance policies issued through the National Flood Insurance Program. However, more than half of Florida homeowners (52%) are not aware of that.

According to AAA’s survey, 64% of Florida homeowners do not have flood insurance. The reasons cited were:

64% − I do not live in a flood zone.

33% − I have never had flooding problems before.

28% − It’s too expensive.

7% − I have homeowner’s insurance. That should be enough.

Flooding caused more than $7 billion in damage last year, according to NOAA. Nearly 40% of all flood insurance claims come from homes that are not considered high-risk flood zones.

In addition, flood losses are costly. One inch of water in your home can cost $25,000 or more to repair.

Without flood insurance, homeowners could apply for federal disaster assistance via a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. However, unlike claims payments for flood insurance, SBA loans must be repaid. Flood insurance rates are based on each property’s characteristics, including the flood frequency, elevation, distance from a water source and cost to rebuild.

For more information on hurricane prep and full survey results, visit www.aaa.com.

