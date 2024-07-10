Attorneys step in after man claims home was stolen by fraudulent deed

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys stepped in on behalf of a disabled Seminole County man, who claims his home was stolen with a fraudulent deed.

This comes as efforts to force Gary Chestnut out of the home have intensified. Chestnut was served with an unlawful detainer lawsuit, which is like an eviction but used for cases involving squatters. As soon as attorneys stepped in on his behalf, the claim was dropped.

The property along Leonard Street in Altamonte Springs needs work, but it’s what Chestnut calls home, despite efforts by a nonprofit called The Home Fund and its owner, Karen Bobb, to force him out.

“I never signed anything,” Chestnut told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV about the Gift Deed that shows his name used to transfer ownership of the property to the nonprofit. “My signature is not on anything. Somebody’s signature, but not mine.”

