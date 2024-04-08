Local

Changes begin Monday for absences at Orange County Schools following Madeline Soto’s disappearance

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Changes begin Monday for absent OCPS students The disappearance and death of Maddie Soto has shaken the Central Florida community. It’s now sparking change in Orange County schools. (WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The disappearance and death of Maddie Soto has shaken the Central Florida community. It’s now sparking change in Orange County Schools.

According to Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV, OCPS parents will be able to take advantage of a new notification system starting Monday morning.

Additional calls to parents whose students are not in attendance that morning, starting with first period when teachers are now encouraged to enter in attendance. The district said this will be in addition to a follow-up that afternoon if students are out a full day.

