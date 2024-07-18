Deputies: Man steals $3K from woman, 75, after pretending to fix her cellphone at Walmart near Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said they need help finding a man who tricked a 75-year-old woman out of thousands of dollars.

Deputies recently released a picture of the man they are looking for.

They said he spent 2 hours pretending to help the victim fix her cellphone at a Walmart on Highway 200 near Highway 484 not far from Ocala.

He convinced the woman to hand over her debit card and provide the PIN, so he could fix her phone, investigators said.

