Florida bill that could force local counties to spend millions on homeless camps

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Local counties monitoring bill that could force them to spend millions on homeless camps A plan some advocates say will only make homelessness worse looks likely to pass in the state legislature. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reports that a plan some advocates say will only make homelessness worse looks likely to pass in the state legislature, and it is set to have a major impact on how local counties approach homelessness.

Senate Bill 1530 and it’s companion House Bill 1365 crack down on people camping and sleeping in public places.

Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties all said they are closely monitoring the legislation.

It could lead several counties to spend millions on creating sanctioned homeless camps.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

