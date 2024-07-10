Florida woman arrested after threatening to kill Gov. DeSantis online

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is behind bars after making death threats against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Danyele Callaway made threats while asking for an in-person meeting with the governor through his website.

The 20-year-old has had several run-ins with law enforcement before this recent arrest, including arrests for domestic violence and battery on public servants. She has also previously made threats against Gov. DeSantis.

Deputies said Callaway admitted to making online threats during a mental health evaluation on Tuesday morning. She has been charged with a written or electronic threat to kill or inflict bodily injury.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate any threats, especially from individuals who think they can hide behind their keyboards to spread fear and harm. We will not accept a threat against anyone in our community, especially our Governor. Threatening the lives of those who serve our democratic institutions is an attack on the very principles of our society and justice system,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, no one has the right to endanger others’ lives. This case is a stark reminder that violent threats will not be tolerated. We will continue to pursue and hold accountable anyone who seeks to disrupt the peace and safety of our community.”

